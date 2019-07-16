Pride Hotels targets 30 hotels nationwide by 2022

The Pride Group of Hotels is presently scaling up its operations to focus more on ‘Pride Hotels’ and ‘Pride Resorts’ brands that are moderately priced, upscale, full service, business and leisure hotels. The group is also coming up with the new brand exclusively focused on millennial customers. The hotel chain is presently planning to open a 300- room property in Goa, besides expanding its presence in Guwahati, Panipat, and Nashik later this year. It also plans to add 75 rooms and 50 rooms respectively at its five-star properties in Nagpur and Pune respectively. Pride Hotels is also in advanced talks with a hotel property in Mumbai to run under a management contract.

Announcing the developments, S. P. Jain, Managing Director, Pride Hotels Ltd. said, “We are pleased to announce major expansion plans nationally primarily targeted towards Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities that translate into vast business potential. Pride Hotels presently own and operates 16 hotels nationally. By 2022 we plan to double the number of properties to 30 with over 3,000 luxury rooms to emerge as a leading national hotel chain in the country. Most of the new properties will be under management contracts. We will soon be launching a new brand to cater exclusively to the growing demands of millennial customers, one of the biggest segments in the hospitality industry.”

The Pride Group of Hotels is a major player in the hospitality industry in India operating under brands Pride Plaza, Pride Hotels and Pride Resorts. The group presently has an inventory of over 2000 rooms, 40 restaurants, and 60 banquet halls. All hotels are conveniently located and offer modern amenities and facilities for making the stay memorable. Each hotel is equipped with extensive banqueting, convention facilities, top of the line Food & Beverage services, Health Clubs and Business Centers, making the hotels the preferred venues for business & leisure travelers.

Pride Hotels are among the few hotel chains in India which manage their own property apart from entering into management contracts with third parties. It has followed a very innovative business module of acquiring ready-built hotels, which were not performing well due to management problems or financial difficulty, and turning around their fortunes rapidly. This auger well for Pride Hotels due to its proven track record in operating premium hotels across India which in turn helps it to drive the utmost professionalism in the properties managed by them.