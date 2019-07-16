The Deadly New Prarie Hotel in Chicago is scene of a city with 41 shot over the weekend

The New Prarie Hotel in Chicago was the scene where 57-year-old George Bingham was shot on Saturday morning. His 24-year-old daughter was also shot and killed 30 minutes later. Ratings for this 1-2 star hotel could have not been worse. 10 months ago a tourist by the name of Shaneta posted a rating warning travelers to stay at the budget hotel. She said, the hotel is filthy and the staff is stealing the identity of their guests. She warned people may get hurt or even killed at the hotel. There are many more similar postings, but authorities in Chicago didn’t react.

Chicago is the murder city in the United States and 41 people got killed last weekend alone.

The New Prarie Hotel is one of many budget hotels listed in the Garfield neighborhood of Chicago. Garfield is a deadly neighborhood and those promoting tourism in Chicago do not warn unsuspected visitors to stay in such a neighborhood.

The New Prarie Hotel in Chicago is located on 2847 W. Washington Blvd. Just a week ago 13 people were evacuated from the hotel when a room caught fire.

Tourism, specifically convention MICE is big business in the Windy City.