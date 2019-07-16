Visiting Kauai North Shore: Maybe not after understanding new rules

The Kauai Visitors Bureau (KVB) is reminding visitors headed to the Garden Island about new rules that have been recently introduced following the reopening of access to Haena State Park, which includes the Kalalau Trail, Hanakapiai Falls and Kee Beach on the island’s famed north shore. The newly-implemented rules set forth will not only reduce congestion and limit vehicular traffic, but also help protect cultural and natural resources from overuse. Read the full article at hawaiinews.online.