Odisha Tourism invites tourists to explore India’s best kept secret

Jyoti Prakash Panigrahi, Odisha Minister of Tourism, and Odia Language, Literature and Culture have invited tourists and players in tourism industry to explore Odisha – India’s best kept secret.

Speaking at the “Odisha Tourism Roadshow 2019” organized by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), Mr. Panigrahi said that the state has been India’s best kept secret as many of its hotspots that are among the country’s best are yet to become as popular.

“Come and explore Odisha’s scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage. Art and culture is in the blood of Odias. We always love to serve the best to our guests as for us it is Atithi Devo Bhava. You are sure to come back with happy memories,” he said.

Industry veteran J. K. Mohanty of the Swosti group and President of the State Hotel Association, said that Odisha was the safest state in the country and there was a lot to see and do. The government was active and wanted tourism to grow, he said.

Mr. Panigrahi added that Odisha has undergone a major transformation in the last two decades under the leadership of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, and the state is one of the best administered, pollution-free, safe, and culturally rich states of India.

The Minister said: “We have been working on the principle of 5Ts — Teamwork, Technology, Transparency, and Time, and these all will lead to Transformation. This is what Odisha is all about.” He assured full support from the state government for industry players.

Vishal Kumar Dev, Commissioner-cum-Secretary of the Tourism Department and Sports & Youth Services Department for the Government of Odisha, said that tourism is a very high priority agenda for the state, which saw 1.52 crore tourists footfall last year.

“The state offers the best of heritage and Buddhist tourism, spiritual, and eco-tourism. It has the largest number of tribal groups (62). The peak tourist season of October to March is full of vibrant fairs and festivals celebrated by very warm people,” Mr. Dev said.

He further added that soon the state capital, Bhubaneshwar, would have air connectivity with Dubai and Singapore, apart from Kuala Lumpur and Bangkok currently. Bhubaneshwar is the sports capital of the country, it was pointed out, as it hosts several national and international events.

Jyotsna Suri, FICCI Past President, FICCI Tourism Committee Chairperson, and CMD, The Lalit Suri Hospitality Group, said that tourism has emerged as a key enabler across the world for employment and income generation, and Odisha is gifted with a plethora of natural bounties.

Several business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-government (B2G) meetings were held during the roadshow.