UK Salesperson of the Year joins World’s Leading Events Organizer

Connections , the unique, international private community for decision makers in high-end travel has today announced that Robbie Jones , formerly awarded 2016 UK Salesperson of the Year for the world’s leading events organizer Reed Exhibitions, will join their team in July, where he will take on the new role of heading up their commercial team.

Robbie started his sales career at Reed Exhibitions in 2013 where he joined their inaugural Sales Academy programme. During his time in the academy he achieved more than 100% over annual target after five months and became the leading salesperson for total revenue, total number of sales and largest individual sale.

He then progressed his career in the FTSE 100 business to eventually become Sales Manager for International Jewellery at Reed Exhibitions, where he was also nominated for People Manager of the Year (2016). He was responsible for strategy, reporting and execution for UK sales of venue space, stand-build design, bespoke advertising and digital products.

In his new role, as Head of Sales for Connections, Robbie will take full responsibility for all commercial aspects of the brand as well as working with senior management to implement a number of new strategic initiatives that are planned for implementation in the coming months.

His appointment marks an exciting phase for the company who have witnessed significant growth as a result of successfully launching an event series for one new industry sector per year since inception.

Robbie Jones comments: “I’m really excited to be joining the Connections team in July as their new Head of Sales and I’m confident that with my extensive sales experience, I will be able to further enhance brand growth as well as support the wider management team in driving the brand forward and utilising all of the commercial opportunities available to them.”

Micaela Giacobbe, founder of Connections, added: “We are absolutely delighted to be welcoming Robbie into our Connections family and we are very excited about the wealth of experience in the luxury sector that he will bring to the team.”