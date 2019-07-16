Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali announces new senior execs

Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali annonced the recent appointments of Ms. Chanelle Rose Garvey as Executive Assistant Manager to lead operational activities and Ms. Shelly Darcy as Director of Sales & Marketing.

Hailing from Australia, Ms. Chanelle Garvey comes to the resort with an extensive hospitality background, specifically in sales and marketing. Upon completing her Bachelor of Business – Communication from the Queensland University of Technology, she began her career working for branded hotels in Sydney and Melbourne, Australia. Chanelle first joined Accor Hotels in 2006 where she was tasked to head sales and marketing departments for a succession of Sofitel and Novotel properties in South East Asia.

“In a relatively short period of time, Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali has become a integral part of the Bali hospitality landscape and I look forward to bringing my experience to the challenges ahead,” says Chanelle.

The other newcomer to Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali is Ms. Shelly Darcy as Director of Sales & Marketing. She comes to the role with a Bachelor of Economics from the University of Darma Agung, North Sumatra, Indonesia. Shelly is no stranger to Bali an she has worked exclusively in the island’s luxury hotel sector for almost a decade in the area of sales. Her career with Accor began in 2013 where she handled Sofitel Bali for six years.

Backed by her comprehensive experience and knowledge of Bali, Shelly is passionate about the dynamics and challenges of the sales and marketing industry. She is a eager to get out and start promoting Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali as an award-winning family and lifestyle property, which was inspired by the five elements of tradtional Balinese design and reflects the fabled natural wonders of the region.

“I am excited to join Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran Bali. It is a beautiful resort in a strategic location. Therefore, I am extremely confident that we can maintain our current market segment as well as penetrate potential new markets,” says Shelly.

Mr. Horst Walther-Jones, in his capacity as General Manager of Mövenpick Resort & Spa Jimbaran, is delighted to welcome the two new team members to the property, which is owned by the Summarcon Group from Jakarta. He hopes the arrival of Chanelle and Shelly will provide the necessary operational support to sell and promote the resort to an even wider audience of international travellers.