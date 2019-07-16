Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa Celebrates Summer with Programming For All

Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, part of the Noble House Hotels & Resorts portfolio, is pleased to announce a collection of seasonal activities and experiences to fulfill all vacation desires for guests. With many signature items and new programming for summer 2019, this popular waterfront resort, located on Mission Bay in San Diego, sets the mood for a fun family vacation or the perfect couple’s getaway. Just in time for summer, the resort has also recently unveiled 357 renovated guestrooms featuring a fresh design that will start a summer day off right. Centrally located near an abundance of local favorites, including SeaWorld, Balboa Park which is home to the San Diego Zoo, 15 major museums, renowned performing arts venues, and beautiful gardens, Tecolote Canyon Natural Park, local breweries, and golf courses, Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa is an ideal location for everyone to experience the best the area has to offer.

“Whether you prefer s’mores by the fire pit, sports in the warm sand, or movies by the pool, we will meet and exceed your expectations,” said Duane Rohrbaugh, general manager of the property. “As we dive into the beautiful summer in San Diego, our ultimate goal is to focus on bringing family, friends, and couples together through fun and interactive activities during their summer travels.”

Resort guests will enjoy access to several resort facilities, including our fitness center with newly introduced dry saunas, the resort pool, children’s wading pool, and tennis courts with all equipment, as well as the usage of beach chairs and umbrellas available through the recreation team, discount vouchers for Spa Brezza and other hotel offerings, complimentary Wi-Fi, and scheduled transportation to SeaWorld as part of our daily resort charge.

New and ongoing summertime activities for this year include:

Live DJ at the Pool : Make the resort’s pool a summer hangout with lively music and great times on Fridays and Saturdays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. throughout July and August.

: Make the resort’s pool a summer hangout with lively music and great times on Fridays and Saturdays from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. throughout July and August. Dive-In Movies: Plop down on a fluffy beanbag around the fire pit or float around the pool for a family-favorite movie with complimentary popcorn. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered.

Plop down on a fluffy beanbag around the fire pit or float around the pool for a family-favorite movie with complimentary popcorn. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered. Kid’s Night Out: On dive-in movie nights in July and August, parents can drop their little ones off for a chaperoned movie and pizza party complete with front row beanbag seating. This dedicated offering is available from 7:45 – 10:00 p.m. for an additional fee.

On dive-in movie nights in July and August, parents can drop their little ones off for a chaperoned movie and pizza party complete with front row beanbag seating. This dedicated offering is available from 7:45 – 10:00 p.m. for an additional fee. S’mores Night: Enjoy a night on the bay making s’mores with all materials provided by the resort. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered.

Enjoy a night on the bay making s’mores with all materials provided by the resort. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered. Hula Hoop Contest: Guests are invited to show off their hula hoop skills poolside every Monday during the summer months. Prizes are awarded to the winners each time.

Guests are invited to show off their hula hoop skills poolside every Monday during the summer months. Prizes are awarded to the winners each time. Kids Kamp: Children ages five to 12 are invited to have some fun with themed arts & crafts, games, and so much more. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Offered daily from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. during July and August for an additional fee.

Children ages five to 12 are invited to have some fun with themed arts & crafts, games, and so much more. Reservations must be made 24 hours in advance. Offered daily from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. during July and August for an additional fee. Beach Volleyball: Guests can show off their competitive spirit by playing beach volleyball every Thursday on the bay at 4:00 p.m.

Guests can show off their competitive spirit by playing beach volleyball every Thursday on the bay at 4:00 p.m. Water Sports: Located on the resort’s pier, Action Sport Rentals has wave runners, powerboats, sailboats, catamarans, paddleboards, or kayaks available for guests to rent on an hourly basis or for the day.

Located on the resort’s pier, Action Sport Rentals has wave runners, powerboats, sailboats, catamarans, paddleboards, or kayaks available for guests to rent on an hourly basis or for the day. Family Fun Bingo: Guests are welcome to enjoy complimentary bingo with prizes awarded to the winners. The friendly competition is located at Fresco’s every Wednesday in July and August at 6:00 p.m.

Guests are welcome to enjoy complimentary bingo with prizes awarded to the winners. The friendly competition is located at Fresco’s every Wednesday in July and August at 6:00 p.m. Junior Olympics: Children ages 14 and under are invited to participate in high-energy games located on the beach. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered.

Children ages 14 and under are invited to participate in high-energy games located on the beach. Prizes will be awarded to the winners. Check the resort’s website for dates and times offered. Tennis Clinics: Tennis clinics and private lessons are available for all skill levels. Contact tennis pro Ken Giavara at 848.354.9220.

Tennis clinics and private lessons are available for all skill levels. Contact tennis pro Ken Giavara at 848.354.9220. Craftivities: Enjoy arts and crafts poolside during the summer months. Prices and hours will vary.

Enjoy arts and crafts poolside during the summer months. Prices and hours will vary. Craft Beer Tasting: Guests are welcome to gather in the Olive Lounge to sample delicious local brews every Thursday at 3:00 p.m.

Guests are welcome to gather in the Olive Lounge to sample delicious local brews every Thursday at 3:00 p.m. Poolside Cabana Rentals: Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a relaxing poolside day. Cabanas include a flat screen TV, Wi-Fi, phone charger, a pitcher of lemonade or iced tea, bottled waters, sweet & salty snacks, as well as VIP food and beverage service. Prices will vary.

Don’t miss the chance to enjoy a relaxing poolside day. Cabanas include a flat screen TV, Wi-Fi, phone charger, a pitcher of lemonade or iced tea, bottled waters, sweet & salty snacks, as well as VIP food and beverage service. Prices will vary. Cheers with the Concierge: Saturdays at 10:00 a.m., guests can sip on some sparkling cider with the concierge while getting the scoop on all things San Diego.

Saturdays at 10:00 a.m., guests can sip on some sparkling cider with the concierge while getting the scoop on all things San Diego. Resort Games: Volleyball, table tennis, badminton, horseshoes, board games, basketball, giant checkers, bocce ball, ladder ball, croquet and corn hole are available.

In addition, the resort’s on-site restaurant, Acqua California Bistro, will be serving a three-course prix-fixe menu, Monday through Thursday, during the summer months from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. Enjoy a delicious meal offering baby mixed greens, seasonal soup, flat iron steak with pommes frites, sautéed mixed greens, chicken pasta with tomato, olives, spinach, and fusilli, and much more. The menu is priced at $43 per person.

For more information on Hilton San Diego Resort & Spa, or to reserve any of the summer activities and packages, please visit: https://www.sandiegohilton.com/deals-offers.aspx or call 619.276.4010.