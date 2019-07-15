Viceroy Hotels & Resorts’ Urban Retreats Announce Partnership with Wag!

Hotel Zelos, Hotel Zeppelin, Hotel Zetta and Hotel Emblem, part of the Viceroy Urban Retreats, are pleased to announce they have partnered with Wag!, the country’s largest on-demand mobile dog walking and dog care service, to offer guests staying at the properties dog-walking services for their furry counterparts.

“We’ve very excited to partner with Wag! to provide our guests’ pets with on-demand services of the highest quality, so they can enjoy the freedom of going about their business or enjoying the city,” said Aaron Feeney, area director of sales and marketing for the Urban Retreats collection. “We’ve always been pet-friendly, but this partnership will take the experience for our furry friends to another level.”

The new pet package available at all four hotels includes Wag!’s on-demand dog-walking, which is coordinated between Wag!’s technology platform and the hotel’s concierge for a seamless experience. Through this partnership, guests will receive a 15 percent discount off Wag! services and can choose to have their pets picked up and dropped off in their hotel lobby or directly to and from their room.

“Walkers on the Wag! platform are passionate about providing the highest level of service to the animals in their care,” said Garrett Smallwood, VP of business development at Wag!. “Many of them are lifelong walkers, vet techs, shelter volunteers, or Humane Society advocates. The safety and well-being of a pet is a key priority.”

In addition, when guests confirm a stay with their pet, they will receive a Viceroy Urban Retreats branded bed and a detailed map that identifies the area’s best pet-friendly parks, restaurants and bakeries, as well as grooming services, gyms, stores and day spas specifically created for animals.

For more information, please visit www.viceroyhotelsandresorts.com