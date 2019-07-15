New fishing lodge opens in Zimbabwe

New fishing lodge, Simwenge Fishing Lodge (SFL) has opened in Zimbabwe about 80km downstream the Victoria Falls on the shores of the Zambezi river.

SFL commented: “Simwenge is a tiger fishing camp purpose-built by avid tiger fishermen for avid and aspiring fishermen (and fisherwomen).”

SFL has access to over 20km of prime tiger fishing grounds to tackle tiger fish, largemouth bream and other 70 different fish species through lures or live bait.

Five different boats from pontoons to a schimeter are provided at the lodge along with experienced captains, to ensure great fishing experience.

Apart from fishing, other tourism activities at the lodge include game viewing at nearby Sidinda Game Reserve and village visits. Facilities at the lodge include swimming pool, lounge and bar.