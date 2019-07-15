Belavia-Belarusian Airlines inaugurates Munich-Minsk service

On July 15, 2019 Belavia carried out the first regular flight on the route Minsk-Munich-Minsk. Flights will be carried out 4 times a week on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with the departure from Minsk at 12:30 and arrival at Munich Franz Josef Strauss International Airport at 13:35. The return flight from Munich will be carried out at 14:15 on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays with the arrival at Minsk National Airport at 17:15. The time for all airports is local.

“The opening of the flight to Munich was truly a landmark event for which we had been preparing for several years. This year’s spring, the aviation authorities of Germany and Belarus reached an agreement to increase the frequency and routes of flights for the airlines of the two countries. Thanks to this decision, Belavia was able to add this new direction to its route network. We expect our countries to become closer in all respects: the development of business contacts, intercultural dialogue, and strengthening trade and economic relations. In addition, Belarusians will be able to get acquainted with the culture of one of the most interesting cities in Europe, which will contribute to the cultural integration of Minsk and Munich. For our guests, Minsk National airport can become a convenient international hub for flights to other countries. The flight schedule is designed so that passengers can comfortably make a transfer to the flights they are interested in”, – said Anatoly Gusarov, Director General of Belavia-Belarusian Airlines.

Flight will be operated by Embraer-175 aircraft with a seating capacity for 76 people. Flight duration will be around 2 hours.

Munich International Airport has become the fourth airport in German direction on the route network of Belavia-Belarusian Airlines. Currently, Belarusian airline operates regular flights to the airports of Berlin, Frankfurt and Hanover.

”Munich Airport cordially welcomes the new Belavia connection between Minsk and Munich Airport. This route is already since long time wanted as Minsk was so far one of the top unserved destinations of Munich Airport”, – said Michael Kerkloh, Director General of Munich Airport.

Munich is the capital of the federal state of Bavaria. This city will be interesting for those who wants to visit museums, in which the works of famous painters are kept, learn about different styles of architecture and visit the BMW museum. Munich International Airport is located 30 kilometers from the city. The road to the airport takes 40-50 minutes depending on the chosen transport.