Russia’s Royal Flight charter airline launches Moscow-Hefei flight

Russian charter airline Royal Flight has launched direct service from Moscow to the capital of east China’s Anhui Province – Heifei. The first plane landed at Heifei airport on Monday, according to Anhui Civil Aviation Airport Group.

The flights will be operated by Royal Flight on 330-seat Boeing 767 aircraft. According to the schedule, the flights will depart Moscow on Sunday nights and arrive in Hefei on Mondays. Later on Mondays, it will fly back to Moscow.

Hefei and Moscow have already been linked by direct flights. Last December, Russian carrier Ural Airlines began operating flights twice a week with a stopover in the western Siberian city of Novosibirsk. This year, the IrAero carrier launched a direct flight between Hefei and Moscow on Boeing 777 aircraft for the high season from June to October.

The Anhui Province is very popular among Russian tourists because of its numerous landmarks and famous mountain ranges, including Huangshan and Tianzhu Shan.