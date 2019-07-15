Air Italy re-confirms Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto flights for summer 2020

Air Italy is delighted to announce that on March 29th 2020, will be recommencing its flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto, reiterating the airline’s commitment to North America in addition to its existing year-round services to New York and Miami.

The airline announced today the opening of sales for its 2020 summer season confirming Summer 2019 destination portfolio and providing an opportunity for early planning for both the trade and the public.

In addition to the above routes, all of the current 2019 summer schedule to Africa: Cairo, Dakar, Accra, Lagos and Sharm el Sheikh are also on sale for 2020.

Air Italy will also be continuing to serve daily multi-frequencies and connections with international flights from Rome, Naples, Palermo, Catania, Lamezia Terme, Cagliari and Olbia.

“Due to the excellent performance of our network during 2019, we are very pleased to be able to announce the commencement of sales for 2020 with the entire network remaining for next summer,” said Rossen Dimitrov, Chief Operating Officer. “This demonstrates our commitment to both the domestic and international market, our network strategy, and our desire to enhance the travel experience for our passengers once more, through early planning opportunities and continued service to our popular destinations.”

Milan Malpensa remains at the core of Air Italy’s 2020 network, with more than 170 weekly frequencies operating from the carrier’s main hub in the peak season, 26 of which are North Atlantic routes as follows:

Milan Malpensa – New York: daily annual

Milan Malpensa – Miami: 5 weekly annual

Milano Malpensa – Los Angeles: 4 weekly summer seasonal

Milano Malpensa – San Francisco: 4 weekly summer seasonal

Milano Malpensa – Toronto: 6 weekly summer seasonal

During the winter season 2019/2020, Air Italy will operate new long-haul seasonal destinations such as Maldives – which will be offered until the end of 2020 Easter holidays – alongside Mombasa and Zanzibar. These new routes will be launched in October 2019 and will be operated by the airline’s A330-200 aircraft during the winter replacing the summer seasonal flights from Milano Malpensa to Los Angeles, San Francisco and Toronto.