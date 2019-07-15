PM Hotel Group adds Hyatt Hotels brand to its portfolio

PM Hotel Group announced that they have broadened their portfolio of managed brands to include Hyatt Hotels Corporation. PM Hotel Group has been named the management company for the Hyatt Place King of Prussia. This new contract marks the continued diversification of the PM footprint which now includes 20 hotel brands, as well as a collection of independent and historic properties.

“We are thrilled to be forging new relationships across the hospitality industry and are excited to welcome the Hyatt Place King of Prussia into our growing family,” said PM Hotel Group President, Joseph Bojanowski. “The Hyatt commitment to care – both for its own people and its guests – is perfectly aligned with our core values at PM Hotel Group, which are the foundation of how we do business.”

Located in King of Prussia, Pennsylvania, a suburb of Philadelphia, the hotel is just minutes from destination shopping, dining and local sports venues including Valley Forge National Historic Park, King of Prussia Mall, Longwood Gardens and Chaddsford Winery. The property is also ideally located in King of Prussia’s desirable corporate office district, home to numerous Fortune 500 companies.

Recognized as an innovative leader in third-party hotel management, PM Hotel Group manages a diverse portfolio of leading brands and independent hotels, focused on creating memorable travel experiences for guests while achieving financial objectives for our owners.