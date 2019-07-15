Swiss-Belhotel International launches its second hotel in Sumatra’s largest city

Swiss-Belhotel International, the global hospitality management chain, has launched Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan, an impressive new midscale hotel in the capital of North Sumatra, Indonesia.

The property has been rebranded from 1st May 2019 and the launching for this newly rebranded took place on July 11th at Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada, Medan. The celebration was attended by representatives from the owning company including PT Saka Mitra Sejati Director Ahmad Syauki Anas and representative of PT Inti Keramik Alamasri Industri Tbk, Head of Property Management I Gede Wahyu. Swiss-Belhotel International is represented by Executive Director Matthew Faull, corporate clients and journalists.

Conveniently located on Jalan Gajah Mada in the centre of the city, Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan offers easy access to the city’s main business and shopping districts. It is also approximately one hour’s drive from Kualanamu International Airport. This location makes the hotel convenient for corporate and leisure travellers, providing a home away from home in Medan.

“Swiss-Belhotel International is delighted to welcome this latest edition to our worldwide portfolio. We are proud to have been chosen to manage Swiss-Belinn Gajah Mada Medan, our second hotel in Sumatra’s largest city, which holds strong potential as a destination for business and leisure travel. This excellent hotel will elevate the standard of midscale accommodation in Medan, providing value-for-money accommodation, exceptional facilities and international service standards, accompanied by Indonesia’s authentic warm hospitality,” commented Mr. Gavin M. Faull, Swiss-Belhotel International’s Chairman and President.

The hotel offers 104 rooms, all of which feature comfortable beds, refreshing bathrooms and modern amenities including flat-screen LED TVs and complimentary Wi-Fi. A selection of suites also provide separate living areas with sofas.

Guests can enjoy an array of international facilities, including a dramatic rooftop swimming pool that overlooks the city, a fitness centre and seven meeting rooms, all equipped with modern audio-visual technology. Guests can savour international and local dishes in the hotel’s all-day dining restaurant, which open daily for breakfast, lunch and dinner, or enjoy refreshing drinks at the Sky Lounge.

Since arriving in Indonesia more than 25 years ago, Swiss-Belhotel International has built an extensive collection of more than 60 hotels and resorts all across the country. It is now one of the country’s most well-known and well-loved international hotel brands. This is highlighted by the fact the group has been named as “Indonesia’s Leading Global Hotel Chain” at the Indonesia Travel and Tourism Awards (ITTA) eight times.