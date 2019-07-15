Thailand’s Prime Minister declares end of military rule

Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha formally resigned as the head of Thailand‘s military government on Monday, saying the country would now function as a normal democracy after five years of military rule. Prayuth stays on as PM with the backing of pro-military parties in parliament and a military-appointed upper house.

In a televised address from Bangkok, Prayuth said military rule had brought success in many areas, from fixing the problem of illegal fishing to tackling human trafficking.

The former army chief, who seized power in a 2014 coup, said the intervention then had been necessary to restore order after six months of street protests and violent clashes.

“Thailand is now fully a democratic country with a constitutional monarchy, with a parliament whose members are elected,” Prayuth said.