Fly, stay, earn – Marriott International and Emirates strengthen partnership

Marriott International and Emirates today announced the relaunch of Your World Rewards a partnership between Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards. The partnership which originally launched in 2014, allows Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members who register for the program to elevate their earnings and benefits when they fly with Emirates or stay at Marriott International Hotels around the globe. Your World Rewards enables members of both loyalty programs to enjoy the best in travel from take-off to check-out with rich benefits, personalized services and extensive access around the world.

Marriott Bonvoy Gold Elite, Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite members earn 3 Marriott Bonvoy points for every USD or its foreign equivalent spent on all eligible Emirates flights (in addition to Skywards Miles). Marriott Bonvoy Platinum Elite, Titanium Elite and Ambassador Elite also enjoy in-airport benefits, including priority check-in and priority boarding. Emirates Skywards Silver, Gold and Platinum members earn one Skywards Mile for every USD or its foreign equivalent spent (in addition to points) on all eligible stays at Marriott Bonvoy hotels and resorts worldwide. Emirates Skywards Gold and Platinum members also enjoy additional benefits at Marriott Bonvoy hotels, including 4pm late checkout, access to the Elite check-in and complimentary in-room internet access.

“Marriott Bonvoy is built on the belief that travel enriches us all and has the power to enrich the world. We continue to look for opportunities that enrich the travel experience and provide endless inspiration for our members to keep traveling with passion and purpose,” said Neal Jones Chief Sales and Marketing Officer Middle East and Africa, Marriott International. “Our partnership with Emirates Skywards, enables us to deliver on our commitment. Your World Rewards is the coming together of two like-minded companies with complimentary footprint around the world and provides a unique opportunity to promote the joy of good travel and build loyalty beyond reason with our members.”

Dr Nejib ben Khedher, Senior Vice President Emirates Skywards said: “Knowing your customers well, anticipating their every need and wowing them with inspirational experiences every time are critical to the success of any service-oriented business. With this partnership, we have pooled our in-depth knowledge, hospitality mindsets and service expertise to carefully craft Your World Rewards that caters to the specific travel needs and aspirations of our customers. The newly relaunched programme is bigger, better and bolder – and what’s more, it has two iconic brands behind it: Emirates and Marriott International.”

Emirates, the world’s largest international airline, offers exceptional access to over 150 destinations across six continents. Marriott Bonvoy is Marriott International’s newly unveiled travel platform, offering an extraordinary portfolio of 30 global brands in 131 countries and territories. Under one set of unified benefits, Marriott Bonvoy simplifies rewards and offers members a holistic travel experience encompassing much more than a hotel stay.

Marriott Bonvoy and Emirates Skywards members can now register for Your World Rewards program and unlock the joy of good travel by experiencing a unique set of travel benefits.