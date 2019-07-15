Search

Over 23,000 people flee monsoon flooding in Myanmar

More than 23,000 people were forced from their homes by days of heavy monsoon rain and high river levels in Myanmar. At least one camp for people displaced by recent fighting was flooded.

Four towns along the Ayeyarwady and Chindwin rivers were in danger of being inundated as the rivers rose, the Department of Disaster Management said on Monday.

“We are working together with local authorities helping the people and providing food,” said the department’s director, Phyu Lai Lai Htun.

The northern state of Kachin was the worst affected, with 14,000 people forced from their homes near the banks of the Ayeyarwady river.

