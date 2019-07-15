African Tourism Board giant step into the UK market

The Association of National Tourist Offices and Representatives (ANTOR) recently joined the African Tourism Board as a member.

At the same time, Representation Plus joined the fast-growing platform of the African Tourism Board.

Alison Cryer, the founder of Representation Plus told eTurboNews: ” I strongly believe the best way for Africa to become a leading tourism destination is to work together as a region in the same way the the CTO and PATA have succeeded in developing tourism in the Caribbean and Pacific Asia.

We have worked with many countries across Africa helping them to develop tourism from the UK & Europe including The Gambia, Sierra Leone, Kenya, Namibia, Mozambique, Uganda, East Africa Tourism Association and Tunisia as well as private sector operators in Zimbabwe, South Africa, Botswana, and Tanzania too.

We would like to help to raise the profile of Africa and it’s member states and increase sustainable tourism to the region.

We are a fully integrated marketing agency providing traditional and digital solutions to Tourism growth on permanent representation or ad hoc project basis. ”

Juergen Steinmetz, the African Tourism Board Chief Marketing Officer said: “We are very pleased to have both ANTOR and Representation Plus join us. The U.K. is one of our most important market we clearly put a special focus on. With the help of leaders like Alison Cryer, and with ANTOR representing tourism boards in the U.K., this is a giant step forward for ATB’s outreach in Britain. We’re hoping this will encourage many more new members from Britain to join us.”

ANTOR is the principal lobbying organization for the world’s tourist offices. Its UK membership comprises national and regional tourist offices which are represented in Britain.

ANTOR’s objectives include providing a fraternal forum for its members to meet and exchange ideas, to forge close relationships with all other sectors of the travel industry; to be recognised as one of the foremost advocates of responsible tourism and to comment on a wide range of issues affecting worldwide travel and tourism.

ANTOR UK is a voluntary, non-political organization which was established in 1952.

Founded in 2018, the African Tourism Board an association that is internationally acclaimed for acting as a catalyst for the responsible development of travel and tourism to the African region. ATB is based in Pretoria, South Africa with members across the African continent.

www.africantourismboard.com