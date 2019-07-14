Nine people killed in Sweden skydiving plane crash
According to Swedish emergency services, nine people were killed in a tourist plane crash in northern Sweden. The aircraft was being used by parachutists when it struck the ground some 6 kilometers southeast of Umeå, Swedish media reports.
The plane crashed around 2pm local time and the cause of the incident is under investigation. The Swedish Parachute Association told reporters the incident is the worst in both its history and in Swedish aviation.