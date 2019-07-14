Reopening of early pyramids is good news for Egypt Tourism

Egypt Tourism has good news. Two of its earliest pyramids located 40 km south of Cairo are scheduled to re-open for the first time since 1965.

Egypt’s Antiquities Minister Khaled el-Anany told reporters on Saturday that Egyptian archaeologists have uncovered a collection of stone, clay and wooden sarcophagi, some of them with mummies, in the Dahshur royal necropolis. Archaeologists also found wooden funerary masks along with instruments used in cutting stones, dating to the Late Period (664-332 BC).

The Dahshur necropolis area is home to what is considered to be some of the earliest pyramids, including Sneferu’s Bent Pyramid and the Red Pyramid.