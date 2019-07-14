Power out in Manhattan while Evacuations are ongoing

Times Square in New York and many of New York surrounding tourism and business hotspots including Rockefeller Center are without power. The outage comes on the anniversary of the 1977 New York City outage that left most of the city without power on a busy Saturday night.

38,000+ people are without power in midtown Manhattan for the last two hours..

Tweets say people are stuck in elevators, the AMC Lincoln Square movie theaters are being evacuated and restaurants in New York’s Upper West Side are closing.

New York Subway lines stopped operating. Authorities in Manhattan and the Edison electric company is not sure what is happening.

Today is the anniversary of the 1977 blackout on July 13-14 in Manhattan. The blackout caused citywide looting and criminal activities

The New York City blackout of 1977 was an electricity blackout that affected most of New York City on July 13–14,

The Metropolitan Transportation Authority tweeted that there were outages at various underground stations. The MTA is working with Con Edison to determine the cause.

Citizens are helping to direct traffic. People are calm.