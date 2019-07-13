Jamaica Tourism Marketing Executive Marie Deeble Walker passed at age 58

Jamaica tourism minister of Tourism Hon. Edmund Bartlett has expressed deep regret at the passing of former Jamaica Tourist Board marketing executive, Marie Deeble Walker.

“It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of Marie Deeble Walker. She dedicated more than 30 years of her life working in hospitality tourism. The Jamaican tourism industry remains grateful for her contributions to the development and marketing of our industry.

We remain particularly grateful for her work with the diaspora community, including the staging of reggae music concerts in New York City Central Park’s Summerstage.,” said Minister Bartlett.

Marie Deeble Walker worked at the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), starting in Kingston in 1979, and was later transferred to the New York office as the advertising relations manager.

“I wish to offer my condolences to her friends, family and loved ones as they mourn her sudden passing. She was the consummate professional with a very warm and jovial personality. Her passing is a tremendous loss for the industry and for those who knew her personally,” said Minister Bartlett.

At the time of her passing, she was the principal of Turnstyle Marketing and Collections — a boutique marketing and public relations agency that provides destination management and sales support services for a number of Caribbean destinations.

She passed away on July 10 in South Florida, United States. She was 58 years old.