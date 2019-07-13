The Prosecco Selected by Trainer to the Stars and C-suite Executives

Question: Can you identify the wine that is low in sugar and calories and recommended by Shawn Benson, the trainer to the stars of stage and screen as well as road warrior executives?

Answer: Prosecco! This bubbly white wine delivers only 80 calories (per 125 ml), fewer calories than a glass (125 ml) of red wine (approximately 107 calories), a glass of medium dry white wine – (95 calories), or a single vodka and tonic (approximately 97 calories). Champagne carries 130 calories!

Prosecco is also low in alcohol (approximately 12.5 percent) while Spanish sherry, California Petite Syrah or Zinfandel delivers approximately 14.5+ percent alcohol.

Grapes

Prosecco must contain at least 85 percent Glera grapes, but can include: Tregigiana, Bianchetta, Perera and Verdiso, Pinot Bianco, Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir or Chardonnay. The Glera grapes must be grown in the Prosecco DOC (Denominacion di Origine Controllata). Champagne, is made from a combination of Pinot Meunier, Chardonnay and Pinot Noir grapes.

Prosecco is Italian. Champagne is French

Prosecco is produced in the Veneto Region of Italy and Champagne originates in the Champagne region of France and is double fermented, producing a fizz that is unique to sparkling wines. Prosecco’s secondary fermentation takes place in steel tanks, unlike “traditional method” wines like Champagne, where the secondary fermentation takes place in the bottle.

Prosecco tends to taste lighter than other sparkling wines, with less yeasty notes; however, it does deliver delicate fruity flavors and aromas.

Read the full article at wines.travel.