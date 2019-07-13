Akaryn Hotel Group pledges to eliminate single-use plastics in June 2019

Single-use plastics are the scourge of the environment and we have been challenged by reducing them in the hospitality industry too. Last year, AKARYN Hotel Group, Thailand’s award- winning luxury boutique hotel specialist made a commitment to finally get rid of them all from all levels of operations. It sounds something that is fairly easy to achieve until it is really looked into; it not only requires the hotel to change its practices but for it to convince its suppliers to consider new ways of working too. In short, it is about working together to a common goal – to cut out the single-use plastics, many of which end up polluting our streets, fields, and oceans.

The journey to a no single-use plastic future started in 2018. “This began with the opening of akyra TAS Sukhumvit Bangkok last year, followed by akyra Manor Chiang Mai and now I’m proud that we have achieved no single-use plastic status at all six of our hotels and resorts in Bangkok, Phuket, Hua Hin and Chiang Mai,” says AKARYN Hotel Group Founder Anchalika Kijkanakorn.

“We offer all guests stylish stainless-steel, refillable water bottles on arrival, as well as refillable, organic toiletries and amenities using essential oil products, with biodegradable packaging. We even encourage guests to think of the environment outside of the hotels, with reusable shopping totes offered in every room, and no single-use plastic is used in the bars or restaurants”.

“I’m delighted to say it’s working. Please help us continue so we can ensure plastic is reduced as much as is possible from our hotels. It’s a huge credit to our team. If they do not believe in it, it will not happen. It started from some small steps but we are getting there and we are free at last from all single-use plastics” adds Anchalika Kijkanakorn.