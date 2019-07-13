Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences Welcome New GM

Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences has tapped Wolfgang Kiesel, a veteran of the hospitality industry, to join in the ranks as General Manager among 607 Hotel Ambassadors worldwide.

The newly-appointed head graduated from Bergius School Frankfurt, Germany, and was previously involved in rebranding Pullman Jakarta Indonesia.

He has held senior management positions in Jakarta, Xiamen, Heifei, Kuala Lumpur, Kota Kinabalu, Abu Dhabi, Singapore, Hong Kong, Taipei and most recently, Jinjang in China.

His humble beginnings in hotel operations gives him leverage in better understanding the various levels in hotel management and building strong working relationships with his team for the benefit of the organization. He brings with him 30 years of experience.

Wolfgang will be taking the lead in moving the Malaysia hotel’s financial performance forward and setting a new direction for the enhancement of operations.

Pullman Kuala Lumpur City Centre Hotel & Residences was officially launched on August 15, 2015, by AccorHotels, under the management of Acetrend Corporation Sdn Bhd. The hotel opened its doors on July 2, 2002 and was known as Prince Hotel & Residence Kuala Lumpur.