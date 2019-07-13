Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd. appoints 2 new GMs at Dahisar and Navi Mumbai hotels

Sarovar Hotels and Resorts has appointed 2 new General Managers for its Royal Hometel Suites, Dahisar, and Majestic Court Sarovar Portico, Navi Mumbai hotels.

Mr. Vishal Baid, General Manager for Royal Hometel Suites, Dahisar, is result-driven and highly-motivated with experience close to 17 years in the hospitality industry and with expertise in operations management and strategy planning. Vishal is a seasoned hospitality professional with a strong background and is moving from Majestic Court Sarovar Portico, Navi Mumbai, to Royal Hometel Suites, Dahisar.

Mr. Gunna Babu, General Manager for Majestic Court Sarovar Portico, Navi Mumbai, brings with him a professional experience of more than 20 years. Before becoming part of Sarovar Hotels Pvt. Ltd., he worked with Clarks group of hotels, Fariyas Hotels. He is moving from Legend Sarovar Portico, Baddi, to Majestic Court Sarovar Portico, Navi Mumbai.