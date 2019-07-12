FAA issues Tropical Storm Barry update

The Federal Aviation Administration is closely monitoring Tropical Storm Barry as it continues to move toward land. We are preparing facilities and equipment to withstand storm damage along the projected storm path so we can quickly resume disaster relief operations after it passes. The following guidance applies to travelers, drone users, and general aviation pilots in the affected area:

Travelers

During severe weather, airlines are likely to cancel flights in the direct path of the storm and surrounding areas. Flights that are not canceled may be delayed. Once a storm makes landfall, airports may be listed as “open,” but flooding on local roadways might limit safe access to airports for passengers, as well as airline and airport employees. As a result, every aspect of your trip to the airport, including parking, checking in, getting through security and boarding could take longer than usual.

As always, check with your airline about the status of your flight before you leave for the airport. Major carriers provide flight status updates on their websites:

• Southwest Airlines

• Delta Airlines

• United Airlines

• American Airlines

• JetBlue

• Spirit

• Frontier

• Allegiant

Please continue to check the status of your flight with your airline, not the FAA. You can also check current travel advisories provided by most U.S. airlines.

Drone Users

The FAA has published a NOTAM related to Tropical Storm Barry for the Coastal Regions of Mississippi and Louisiana.

The NOTAM is valid from Noon CT on July 12 and remains in effect until 8:00 p.m. CT on July 14. A full copy of the NOTAM is available through the FAA’s NOTAM search tool, Number: 9/0238

Drone Pilots must be aware of the following:

1. Avoid flying in the area unless conducting an active disaster response or recovery mission.

2. The FAA might issue a temporary flight restriction (TFR) in the affected area. Be sure to check for active TFRs if you plan to fly.

3. Remember that you cannot fly inside a TFR without FAA approval.

Emergency Operations and Response:

You may be able to get expedited approval to operate in the TFR through the FAA’s

Special Governmental Interest (SGI) process and is outlined in FAA Order JO 7200.23A.

Be aware that significant penalties that may exceed $20,000 if drone operators interfere with emergency response operations. Flying a drone without authorization in or near the disaster area may violate federal, state, or local laws and ordinances, even if a Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is not in place. Allow first responders to save lives and property without interference.

IF YOU ARE NOT CERTIFICATED AS A REMOTE PILOT OR DO NOT ALREADY HOLD A COA, YOU CANNOT FLY.

General Aviation Pilots

Standard check lists are even more important in and around severe weather. Be aware of weather conditions throughout the entire route of your planned flight. A pilot’s failure to recognize deteriorating weather conditions continues to cause or contribute to accidents.