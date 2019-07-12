Chaos in Paris: Illegal migrants storm famous tourist site, demand ‘papers’

Several hundred illegal migrants today stormed the Pantheon – a popular Paris tourist site and mausoleum, where the most renowned French national heroes, such as Voltaire or Victor Hugo, are buried.

Undocumented illegals, calling themselves the ‘Black Vest’ protesters, flooded the Pantheon in Paris and demanded the right to remain in France. The protesters vowed to remain on site until all of the illegals get proper papers.

The majority of the protesters, who call themselves ‘Black Vests’ – in an analogy with the Yellow Vests movement – are believed to be migrants of West African origin.

“We will remain here until the last one of us has been given documents,” a leaflet given out by an organizer read.

The protest triggered a massive police response, several people have been reportedly detained.

After spending several hours inside, the protesters vacated the monument, yet refused to disperse and tried to held a sit-in protest in front of it.

The situation around the Pantheon eventually turned violent with police repeatedly charging the crowd in an attempt to disperse it. Police used batons and pepper spray to subdue the protesters; several people have been reportedly injured in the scuffles.

French politician Marine Le Pen called the occupation unacceptable. She tweeted: “In France, the only future for any illegal immigrant should be getting kicked out, because that’s the law.”

A similar protest was staged by the group back in May, when the Black Vests occupied Charles de Gaulle airport in Paris. The protesters demanded legal papers for all, as well as accused the Air France carrier of collaborating with the government in the quest to deport illegal migrants.