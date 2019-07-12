Southwest Airlines promoted Stacy Malphurs to Vice President Supply Chain Management

Southwest Airlines Co. today announced the promotion of Stacy Malphurs to Vice President Supply Chain Management. Malphurs replaces Bill Tiffany, who recently left Southwest.

Since joining Southwest in 2011, Malphurs has served in a variety of Leadership roles, most recently as Senior Director Supply Chain Management. During that time, she and her Teams have been responsible for strategic planning, contract performance and spend analytics, supplier performance management, process optimization and automation, technology platform facilitation, policy development, and management of the Company’s Supplier Diversity Program. Malphurs also spent three years leading a team in the airline’s Technical Operations and Maintenance Department where she was responsible for strategic direction-setting and analytics.

“Stacy brings a vast array of knowledge, experience, and compassion to her new Senior Leadership role,” said Southwest’s Senior Vice President Finance Chris Monroe. “We’re fortunate to have such a talented Leader in our ranks to step into this role. We thank Bill for his stewardship of the Supply Chain Management function over the past eight years and wish him the best in his future endeavors.”

Malphurs has a Bachelor of Business Administration in Marketing from Southern Methodist University. Prior to joining Southwest, Malphurs worked in management consulting, where she was an Engagement Manager in Oliver Wyman’s aviation practice.

