Benchmark names new Director of Finance, Hilton University of Florida Conference Center Gainesville

Benchmark has appointed Diana Youngblood director of finance for the Hilton University of Florida Conference Center, a Benchmark Resorts & Hotels property located in Gainesville. Kirk Jones, Benchmark’s chief financial officer, made the announcement.

“It is such a pleasure to announce Diana’s promotion within our company,” said Mr. Jones. “She knows our Be The Difference service culture intimately, lives it every day, and is a superb financial manager. We congratulate Diana on her new role within Benchmark.”

Diana Youngblood previously served as Benchmark’s task force controller, traveling to numerous hotels and resorts to support property finance and accounting teams. She began with Benchmark in accounting at the company’s Villas of Grand Cypress resort in Orlando.

Ms. Youngblood is a graduate of The Pennsylvania State University where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Accounting and International Business. A native of Florida, she is relocating to Gainesville.