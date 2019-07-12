First Wyndham Garden hotel opens in Argentina

“We are proud to bring Wyndham Garden, a brand with a strong and growing presence in the world, to Argentina. Offering seven brands in the country today furthers our mission to make hotel travel possible for all,” said Alejandro Moreno, president and managing director of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The property will be operated by Aadesa Hotel Management, multi-brand operator with more than 15 years of hotel management experience in Latin America. It will be Aadesa’s second Wyndham Hotels & Resorts property, joining the Wyndham Nordelta Tigre Buenos Aires.

“We are very excited to continue working with Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, one of the most important international hospitality companies in the world,” said Arturo Navarro Ithuralde, CEO and Co Founder of Aadesa Hotel Management.

Wyndham Garden Luján, 32 unique rooms offering exceptional views of the polo field and the countryside, is an ideal option for business and leisure getaways and events just minutes from the city. Honoring the brand slogan “Relax, you are here,” this new property offers tennis and polo courts, a heated indoor / outdoor pool, a gym, recreational activities and event rooms. It also offers a sophisticated dining experience with a diverse and varied menu in its “La Perdiz” restaurant.

Wyndham Garden Luján is the ideal space for corporate, social and incentive events in an environment designed to offer an escape for those seeking to connect with nature, outside the hustle of the city.

To read more news about Wyndham hotels visit here.