Lennox Hotels opens first US property

Lennox Hotels celebrated the grand opening of Lennox Hotel Miami Beach – the intimate, bold luxury boutique hotel in the heart of the area’s historic district, on Wednesday, July 10th, 2019, marking the hoteliers first entrance into the U.S. market. The grand opening event, complete with an unveiling ceremony, bartenders repelled from the ceiling serving champagne and world-renowned sister duo DJ Lunnas, was hosted in partnership with Paraiso Miami Beach, serving as the official kickoff party to Miami Swim Week. Considered one of the city’s hottest events that brings together thousands of designers, models and industry insiders, Miami Swim Week showcases the best in swimwear fashion every year.

“We are thrilled to celebrate the opening of Lennox Hotel Miami Beach,” said Diego Agnelli, CEO of Lennox Hotels. “We have spent the past couple months meticulously finalizing every last detail at the hotel, infusing it with bold luxury elements while not only preserving, but also highlighting, its historic appeal. Being able to collaborate with Paraiso to kick off Miami Swim Week, an event that is emblematic of everything Miami Beach represents, further solidifies that this property will be the place to be for locals and travelers alike, and we welcome all to visit us in the coming months.”

Located in what was once the Peter Miller Hotel built in 1936 and a Collins Avenue landmark, Lennox Hotel Miami Beach is proud to open its doors after undertaking a complete transformation of the property. Its rich history was preserved through the conservation of its original Art Deco façade and a few hints of the past found throughout the property, such as in the lobby where original terrazzo floor and archways remain. The property features 119 contemporary guestrooms overlooking the buzzing streets of Miami Beach. Each room is equipped with handcrafted furnishings from Patagonia and green, upcycled materials. The soft neutral tones and unique textiles combine to create a tranquil environment throughout the property.

At the center of the property’s four interconnected buildings is a Mediterranean-style courtyard that features an intimate swimming pool and poolside bar offering al fresco dining and innovative cocktails. Additional amenities for guests include complimentary shuttle service within a one-mile radius, including to the hotel’s private area on the beach with lounge chairs, umbrellas and towels.