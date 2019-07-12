Belize: Remarkable tourism growth

The latest statistics for the first half of this year show a remarkable and persistent growth in both overnight and cruise ship arrivals; positioning Belize as a favorite vacation paradise and underscoring the effective marketing strategy by the BTB and its industry stakeholders in promoting the country as a leading tourism destination.

The following is a breakdown of the latest figures for the first half of 2019 for both overnight and cruise ship arrivals.

MID YEAR 2019 REGISTERED A CUMULATIVE INCREASE OF 6% IN OVERNIGHT ARRIVALS

At the end of the second quarter of 2019, there was a cumulative increase of 6% in overnight tourist arrivals for 2019 over 2018. As the off-season approaches, June experienced a slight dip of approximately 400 visitors in comparison to last year. At midyear a total of 284,576 visitors have experienced our diverse tourism destination and attractions.

2017 2018 2019

% change %

change % change

Vs ‘16 Vs ‘17 Vs ‘18

Jan 38,531 0.7 48,667 26.3 50,822 4.4

Feb 39,221 4.2 45,893 17.0 49,801 8.5

Mar 44,475 3.3 54,340 22.2 57,909 6.6

Apr 38,090 24.2 40,340 5.9 46,418 15.1

May 32,146 8.2 35,724 11.1 36,689 2.7

Jun 37,690 10.0 43,392 15.1 42,938 -1.0

Jul 38,628 6.7 46,283 19.8

Aug 30,799 19.1 34,835 13.1

Sep 19,508 7.7 21,482 10.1

Oct 22,656 4.3 24,931 10.0

Nov 36,203 22.7 38,823 7.2

Dec 49,131 21.1 54,551 11.0

427,076 10.8 489,261 14.6 284,576 6.0

CRUISE SHIP ARRIVALS REGISTER 10.8% INCREASE IN FIRST HALF OF 2019

While June reflected an approximate 18,000 less in cruise visitors when compared to the previous year; the first half of 2019 cruise passenger arrivals totalled an approximate 700,000 visitors. This is reflective of a 10.8% increase over 2018. Furthermore, there were 7 more cruise ship calls in comparision to 2018.

2017 2018 2019

%

change %

change %

change

vs. ’16 vs. ’17 vs. ’18

Jan 127,061 24.2 131,509 3.5 165,885 26.1

Feb 120,996 22.7 118,799 -1.8 147,926 24.5

Mar 117,578 -13.1 132,122 12.4 143,176 8.4

Apr 97,422 7.5 91,253 -6.3 104,775 14.8

May 61,152 -1.3 82,084 34.2 80,993 -1.3

Jun 47,007 -28.1 73,917 57.2 55,012 -25.6

Jul 44,392 -14.6 82,282 85.4

Aug 52,534 34.1 91,313 73.8

Sep 57,718 5.8 66,889 15.9

Oct 76,403 34.8 75,465 -1.2

Nov 100,797 -5.0 112,283 11.4

Dec 111,171 -22.0 150,221 35.1

1,014,231 0.9 1,208,137 19.1 697,767 10.8