ZImbabwe Tourism Authority on a employee firing spree

The Zimbabwe Tourism Authority (ZTA) has given immediate termination notice to 38 employees, saying it is adopting a leaner, more efficient and cost-effective human resource base.

The employees, from different departments and offices across the country, started receiving their termination letters on Tuesday afternoon.

Zimbabwe has been in a terrible financial situation with an imploding economy. The official reason is expected to be announced this afternoon by ZTA Corporate and Communications manager Godfrey Koti. The travel and tourism industry is one of the most important foreign exchange earner and well protected and functioning for the most part.