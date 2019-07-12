Delta Air Lines launches Airbus A330-900neo service

Delta’s newest widebody aircraft – the Airbus A330-900neo – begins operations with flight DL589 flying from Seattle to Shanghai. As the first North American airline to operate this aircraft type, Delta will use its A330-900neo aircraft for flights connecting Seattle with Seoul beginning Oct. 1 and Tokyo-Narita beginning Oct. 27.

The aircraft launch nearly doubles the premium seat offerings from Seattle to top Asian markets and is the latest in a series of investments Delta has made as it marks the five-year anniversary of its Sea-Tac hub.

“We’re transforming the airline customer experience on a global scale and this new aircraft is the latest example of our commitment to our international customers,” said Steve Sear, Delta’s President — International and E.V.P. — Global Sales. “This state-of-the-art aircraft will provide the latest amenities, entertainment and technology to our customers as they journey to destinations worldwide on Delta’s expanding global network.”

Delta will add a total of 35 A330-900neos to its fleet, featuring the latest-generation Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines that produce a 25 percent lower fuel burn than previous generation aircraft. Delta expects to take delivery of 80 new aircraft in 2019, driving a two percent improvement in fuel efficiency. The airline will continue to improve fuel efficiency with orders that replace about 35 percent of its mainline fleet by 2023 with new, more fuel-efficient aircraft.