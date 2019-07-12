Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble to gather teens, chefs and more

The 18th Chandiwala Hospitality Ensemble will be held from October 16 to 18, 2019 at the Banarsidas Institute of Hospitality and Catering Technology in India. Future professionals of the Hospitality Industry from all over the country and beyond will be exhibiting their creativity, innovation, and talent during various competitions.

The event is expected to attract teens from over 30 institutes, along with chefs and managers. The competitions will contribute to the learning of the young participants. Competitions will, of course, include the culinary field along with fun competitions like the Barwizard Bar Challenge, Bakery Competitions, Hospitality Quiz, Role Play “Manage The Damage Contest,” Floral Decoration, and Towel Origami Competition.

The ensemble has become a popular annual feature of the hospitality industry. Many corporate companies are also showing keen interest in the event. Through this ensemble, participants discover their passion for hospitality and their ability to perform under pressure, and it is also a great opportunity for the industry to discover a new generation of leaders who will shape the way hospitality evolves in the next decade.