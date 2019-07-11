World’s first hybrid powered cruise ship to receive crushing of the ice

Hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship MS Roald Amundsen continues to make history as Hurtigruten announced the first ever ship-naming ceremony in Antarctica. Instead of the traditional bottle of champagne, MS Roald Amundsen’s explorer heritage will be honored by naming the vessel with a chunk of ice.

The naming ceremony will take place this fall as the first world’s first hybrid-powered cruise ship makes her way to the white continent on her maiden Antarctica voyage.

We can think of no better place to name the truly unique MS Roald Amundsen than the waters of Antarctica where no ship has ever been christened before, Hurtigruten CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.

Named after polar hero Roald Amundsen who led the first expedition to traverse the Northwest Passage, the first expedition to the south pole, and the first expedition proven to have reached the North Pole, the MS Roald Amundsen naming ceremony is set to honor his legacy with a ritual invented by Amundsen himself.

When christening his famed expedition ship “Maud” in 1917, Roald Amundsen switched the traditional bottle of champagne for a chunk of ice. Before crushing the ice against her bow, he stated:

“It is not my intention to dishonor the glorious grape, but already now you shall get the taste of your real environment. For the ice you have been built, and in the ice, you shall stay most of your life, and in the ice, you shall solve your tasks.”

Hurtigruten – and the yet to be disclosed godmother – will use the same ritual when naming MS Roald Amundsen.

To honor Roald Amundsen and his explorer heritage, his ritual will be revived. With over 125 year of Polar experience, Hurtigruten will use the first ever ship-naming ceremony in Antarctica to pay respects to the oceans, the environment, and past and present explorers, Skjeldam said.

Hurtigruten’s hybrid-powered MS Roald Amundsen made maritime history by being the first cruise ship in the world to sail purely on battery power as she left Kleven yard for her maiden voyage off the coast of Norway in late June.

Specially designed for exploring some of the most spectacular waters of the planet, MS Roald Amundsen features groundbreaking green technology.

The hybrid-powered expedition cruise ship is using battery packs to support her low-emission engines and will reduce CO2 emissions with more than 20 percent compared to other cruise ships of the same size.

This opens a new chapter in maritime history. MS Roald Amundsen is the first cruise ship equipped with batteries, something deemed impossible just a few years back. With the introduction of MS Roald Amundsen, Hurtigruten sets a new standard not only for cruising, but for the entire shipping industry to follow, said Skjeldam (pictured below).

The stunning scenery will be reflected in a modern Scandinavian design with features spanning from the high-tech Amundsen Science Center, vast observation decks, an infinity pool, panoramic sauna, wellness center, 3 restaurants, bars, an Explorer Lounge, aft-facing suites with private outdoor hot tubs, and the laidback atmosphere that creates the special Hurtigruten on-board feel.

From pole to pole

MS Roald Amundsen’s maiden season includes expedition cruises along the Norwegian coast to Svalbard and Greenland before becoming the first hybrid-powered ship to attempt a traverse of the legendary Northwest Passage following in the wake of the namesake explorer Roald Amundsen’s famed expedition.

In addition to eco-friendly expedition cruises along the west coast of North and South America with destinations bigger cruise ships cannot reach the MS Roald Amundsen will head to the extreme south for a full 2019/2020 Antarctica season.