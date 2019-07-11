New GM named at Sunshine Coast Airport

Sunshine Coast Airport in Australia announced Antonio Tolo as the new General Manager Property, Retail and Parking Services. Mr. Tolo is an experienced property development and management specialist and joins Sunshine Coast Airport from Gold Coast Airport where he was General Manager Property & Planning, responsible for delivery of the Gold Coast Airport Property Strategy, the Ground Transport Plan, and the 2017 Gold Coast Airport Master Plan. During his time at Gold Coast Airport he also played key roles in the Gold Coast Airport Hotel transaction and developing the parking strategy for the airport.

In his new role with Sunshine Coast Airport, Mr. Tolo will be responsible for the strategic development and management of terminal retail and commercial assets, parking and transport services, and property and airport advertising.

His appointment comes shortly after the release of the Sunshine Coast Airport Draft Master Plan 2040 document, which is designed to guide the airport’s expansion and development over the next 2 decades.

The Draft Master Plan document – which is currently being presented for public consultation and comment – includes plans for a significant reshaping of the airport precinct to accommodate the launch of a new extended runway capable of attracting an increased volume of domestic and international passenger aircraft. The plans include a major upgrade of the existing terminal and its facilities, as well as the creation of new precincts to support aviation and freight services at the airport.

Welcoming Mr. Tolo’s appointment, Sunshine Coast Airport CEO, Andrew Brodie, said that his experience developing a Master Plan strategy for the expansion of Gold Coast Airport made him eminently qualified for delivering the Master Plan concept at Sunshine Coast Airport.