Air Canada flight makes emergency landing in Hawaii with injured onboard

Air Canada flight AC33 had to make an emergency landing at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport in Honolulu, Hawaii, at 6:45 a.m. this morning, July 11, 2019 with several injured passengers onboard. There were a total 269 passengers and 15 crew members on the flight.

The flight had departed from Vancouver, Canada, and was en route to Sydney, Australia, when 2 hours past Hawaii, the 777-200 aircraft experienced sudden extreme turbulence.

According to a statement from Air Canada, around 25 passengers sustained minor injuries. The airline made the decision to turn back and divert to Honolulu so the injured passengers could be met by medical personnel standing by in Hawaii.

Air Canada is making arrangements for passengers including hotel accommodations and meals in Honolulu.