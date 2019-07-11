Anguilla scores a three-peat! Voted Best Caribbean Island third year in a row in Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards 2019

The Anguilla Tourist Board (ATB) is delighted to announce that for a truly unprecedented third year in a row, Anguilla has been ranked #1 island in the Caribbean, Bermuda and Bahamas in the 2019 Travel + Leisure World’s Best Awards, honoring the top travel destinations and companies around the globe as rated by its readers. The Island was also claimed the #6 position on the Top 15 Best Islands in the World list.

“We are extremely pleased and proud to once again receive this prestigious Award, a wonderful endorsement of our exceptional tourism product,” said the Hon. Cardigan Connor, Parliamentary Secretary in Anguilla’s Ministry of Tourism. “The credit for this Award goes beyond our tourism stakeholders to all the people of Anguilla, and our longstanding tradition of warm hospitality that brings our visitors back, year after year,” he continued.

“We are thrilled that Anguilla has been voted the #1 Island in the Caribbean for the third year in a row, and the #6 Island in the World, by this discerning group of experienced, global travelers,” said ATB Chairperson, Mrs. Donna Banks. “Over the past two years we have restructured the Anguilla Tourist Board, bringing new talent into the organization, strengthening our marketing department, and expanding our outreach to stakeholders. We are greatly encouraged by this Award, which validates our change in strategy and direction.”

Three Anguilla resorts are featured in the Top 25 Caribbean Resort Hotels category – Frangipani Beach Resort ranked #2; Malliouhana, Auberge Resort Collection ranked #14; and Zemi Beach House Hotel & Spa ranked #24. The Frangipani Beach Resort is once again the only property featured in the Top Hotels Overall, ranked #46.

Starting in December 2018, Anguilla has achieved record-breaking tourist arrivals every month through May 2019, the latest month for which visitor arrivals are available. With brand new and newly renovated resorts, a host of new attractions, and a new campaign, “Beyond Extraordinary” that focuses on the Anguilla experience, the island’s tourism industry is on track to realize its best year ever in terms of both arrivals and revenues.

The World’s Best Awards appear in the August 2019 issue of Travel + Leisure, on sale July XX, and online at this link: https://www.travelandleisure.com/worlds-best. A special reception to celebrate the winners will be held on July 16, 2019 at the new Times Square EDITION in New York City.

For more information on Anguilla please visit the official website of the Anguilla Tourist Board: www.IvisitAnguilla.com ; follow us on Facebook: Facebook.com/AnguillaOfficial; Instagram: @Anguilla_Tourism; Twitter: @Anguilla_Trsm, Hashtag: #MyAnguilla.

Tucked away in the northern Caribbean, Anguilla is a shy beauty with a warm smile. A slender length of coral and limestone fringed with green, the island is ringed with 33 beaches, considered by savvy travelers and top travel magazines, to be the most beautiful in the world.

Anguilla lies just off the beaten path, so it has retained a charming character and exclusivity. Yet because it can be conveniently reached from two major gateways: Puerto Rico and St Martin, and by private air, it’s a hop and a skip away.

Romance? Barefoot elegance? Unfussy chic? And untrammeled bliss?

Anguilla is Beyond Extraordinary.