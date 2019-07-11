Lufthansa Group: 13.8 million passengers in June 2019

In June 2019, the airlines of the Lufthansa Group welcomed around 13.8 million passengers. This shows an increase of 4.5 percent compared to the previous year’s month. The available seat kilometers were up 2.9 percent compared to the previous year, at the same time, sales increased by 4.9 percent. The seat load factor increased by 1.6 percentage points compared to June 2018 to 85.2 percent.

The airlines of the Lufthansa Group carried a total of 68.9 million passengers in the first half of 2019 – more than ever before. A seat load factor of 80.8 percent was achieved. This is also a historic high for the first half of the year.

Cargo capacity increased by 7.2 percent year-on-year, while cargo sales were down 3.3 percent in revenue tonne-kilometer terms. As a result, the Cargo load factor showed a corresponding reduction, decreasing 6.4 percentage points in the month to 58.8 percent.

Network Airlines

The Network Airlines Lufthansa German Airlines, SWISS and Austrian Airlines carried around 10.0 million passengers in June, 3.7 percent more than in the prior-year period. Compared to the previous year, the available seat kilometers increased by 3.8 percent in June. The sales volume was up 5.3 percent in the same period, increasing seat load factor by 1.2 percentage points to 85.3 percent.

The Network Airlines at the Zurich hub grew particularly strongly, with the number of passengers up 7.8 percent year-on-year, followed by Vienna (+4.7 percent), Frankfurt (+1.4 percent) and Munich (+0.7 percent). The underlying offer (of so-called seat kilometres) also increased to varying degrees: in Munich by 10.7 percent, in Zurich by 4.9 percent, in Vienna by 1.2 percent and in Frankfurt by 0.6 percent.

Lufthansa German Airlines transported 6.6 million passengers in June, a 2.3 percent increase compared to the same month last year. A 3.9 percent increase in seat kilometers in June corresponds to a 5.5 percent increase in sales. Furthermore, the seat load factor was 85.5 percent, therefore 1.3 percentage points above the prior-year’s level.

Eurowings

Eurowings (including Brussels Airlines) carried around 3.8 million passengers in June. Among this total, more than 3.5 million passengers were on short-haul flights and 267,000 flew long-haul. This amounts to an increase of 6.5 percent in comparison to the previous year. The capacity in June was 1.1 percent below its prior-year level, while its sales volume was up 3.0 percent. As a result, the seat load factor increased by 3.4 percentage points to 85.1 percent.

On short-haul services, the Airlines raised capacity 3.7 percent and increased sales volume by 6.7 percent, resulting in a 2.4 percentage points increase in seat load factor of 86.0 percent, compared to June 2018. The seat load factor for the long-haul services increased by 5.1 percentage points to 82.8 percent during the same period, following a 11.2 percent decrease in capacity and a 5.4 percent decrease in sales volume, compared to the previous year.