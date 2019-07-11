Princess Cruises to homeport Grand Princess in Singapore

Princess Cruises will homeport the 2,600-guest Grand Princess for the first time in Singapore for the 2020-21 season. Grand Princess will offer four-to 21-day cruises around Southeast Asia including Malaysia, Vietnam, Thailand and Cambodia from December 2020 to March 2021.

Before commencing its homeporting in Singapore, Grand Princess will sail on a new 53-day Pacific Crossing & Asia cruise that starts from Vancouver covering 26 ports before arriving in Singapore on 10 December, 2020. This cruise also offers options for embarkation in Los Angeles and disembarkation/embarkation in Shanghai, and a 28-day segment on the Hawaii, Guam and East Asia crossing. There will be several late night port calls offered in Honolulu, Osaka, Nagasaki, Seoul, Shanghai and Hong Kong with an overnight in Beijing (Tianjin).

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce Grand Princess homeporting in Singapore which marks a significant milestone for Princess Cruises. This gives us an opportunity to deliver new enriching experiences, creating excitement and sparking interest among guests while providing travel advisors with a brand new product to add to their portfolios,” said Mr. Farriek Tawfik, Princess Cruises director, Southeast Asia.

Grand Princess makes her debut in Singapore as a Princess MedallionClass ship and will replace Sapphire Princess to mark Princess Cruises’ seventh homeporting season in Singapore.

The award-winning OceanMedallion is a complimentary wearable device that elevates the guest experience by enhancing guest-crew interactions, eliminating friction points and enabling interactive entertainment to deliver a high level of service and personalized attention on a large scale.