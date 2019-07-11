$1 billion order: Qatar Airways buys 18 Gulfstream aircraft

Qatar Airways announced a significant order for 18 Gulfstream aircraft during a ceremony at the White House on 9 July 2019 that was witnessed by His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar and U.S. President Donald Trump.

The order worth over $1 billion is for 14 Gulfstream G650ER and four Gulfstream G500 and will add to Qatar Executive’s growing fleet that currently includes six G650ER and four G500 aircraft.

Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker said: “Qatar Airways is very pleased to confirm this landmark deal with Gulfstream. Our corporate jet division, Qatar Executive, goes from strength to strength and this commitment to new orders will allow us to offer our bespoke luxury service to even more passengers.”

Qatar Executive has been a Gulfstream customer since October 2014, when the charter service was announced as the international launch customer for the all-new G500 as part of a large fleet agreement that included the G650ER. Since that time, Qatar Executive has progressively increased their Gulfstream orders. This latest one, for a mixed fleet of large-cabin aircraft valued at over $1 billion, further builds on the airline’s efforts to expand the Gulfstream cabin experience around the world.

To date, Gulfstream has delivered six G650ER and four G500 aircraft to Qatar Executive, including the first two international deliveries of the G500 in December 2018.

As the world’s largest owner-operator of the G650ER, Qatar Executive offers passengers a luxurious fitted bed for those wishing to sleep comfortably whilst travelling on board the aircraft, with Bluetooth headphones and a private monitor, in addition to a cabin divider that can be closed offering passengers ultimate privacy.

Qatar Executive currently operates a fleet of 18 state-of-the-art private jets, including six Gulfstream G650ERs, four Gulfstream G500s, three Bombardier Challenger 605s, four Global 5000s and one Global XRS.