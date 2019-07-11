The White House, Boeing, Qatar Airways, Iran Conspiracy explains why Trump loves the Amir of Qatar

In the presence of U.S. President Donald Trump and His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar a signing ceremony between Qatar Airways Group Chief Executive, His Excellency Mr. Akbar Al Baker, and Boeing Commercial Airplanes President and CEO, Mr. Kevin McAllister became centerstage of business and politics while Qatar has been isolated by neighboring UAE, Saudi Arabia and Egypt over allegations of being a sponsor of terror. Boeing is in a tough position after Airbus overtook the U.S. airline manufacturer as the largest in the world. Today Qatar Airways came to the rescue when the White House became the venue when Qatar Airways and Boeing finalized a significant order for five Boeing 777 freighters during a ceremony at the White House yesterday. In 2017 President Trump called Qatar a “funder of terrorism at a very high level.” Yesterday the same U.S. president called Qatar a “great ally” and said its emir is a “great friend.” Also yesterday Trump praised Qatar for its large investments in the United States and at the same time, his Education Department was quietly investigating Georgetown and three other universities – Texas A&M, Cornell, and Rutgers – over their funding from Qatar, the largest foreign donor to U.S. schools. The department alleges the schools failed to tell federal officials about certain gifts and contracts from foreign sources, as federal law requires, according to letters obtained by The Associated Press.

US President Trumps sudden kindness towards His Highness Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar cannot be coincident. Qatar is a close friend of Iran. Without Iran giving Qatar Airways access to overfly the Islamic Republic, Qatar Airways would have no way to go being blocked from flying over the UAE or Saudi Arabia. Without Qatar, Iran’s economic situation after U.S. sanctions would even be direr.

At the same time, the Al Udeid Air Base is a military base located west of Doha Qatar and is owned by the Qatar Emiri Air Force. It is home to the headquarters of United States Central Command (USCC) and United State Air Force Central Command (USAFCC). In the Gulf region, the Al Udeid Air Base Qatar has the longest runway which is about 5000 meters or 15,000 feet. This U.S. airbase would be essential for the United States in a conflict with Iran.

President Trump knows having an airbase in a country where the enemy is allies of that country is almost impossible.

Will Trump talk to two other great U.S. friends UAE and Saudi Arabia to end their blockade against Qatar? Money always talks and Qatar Airways sudden change of heart to place a significant order from Boeing seems to be a lot more than a business transaction.