EasyJet airline: Now flying to Jordan, Egypt and Morocco from Italian bases

EasyJet airline is launching 9 new routes connecting Italy to North Africa and the Middle East from its bases in Milan Malpensa, Venice, and Naples.

For the first time starting next autumn, the company will connect Italy to Jordan with direct flights between Milan Malpensa and Venice to Aqaba-Petra, one of the seven wonders of the world.

The connection will be operational from October 27, with 2 weekly frequencies on Wednesday and Sunday from Milan, while from Venice, twice a week on Tuesday and Saturday, starting from October 29.

Connections to Egypt from Milan Malpensa and Venice will be enhanced, with the introduction of Marsa Alam from both bases, the new flight to Hurghada from Venice and confirmation of the winter connection with Malpensa.

There is news also about Morocco with the new flight to Agadir from Milan Malpensa and the introduction of Marrakech from Venice.

Connections between the northeast of Italy and the United Kingdom are also increasing with the new flight between Verona and Manchester.

New investments are also arriving in the south with the new connection between Naples Capodichino and Hurghada, increasing the offer of leisure destinations from the capital city of Campania.

The connection will be operational starting from October 29 with a twice-weekly frequency, Tuesday and Saturday.