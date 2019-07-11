Volotea airline: More flights from Naples to Greece

Volotea airline has restored 6 flight connections from Naples to Greece. The routes operated from Naples to Greece rose to 22, of which 10 will be operated by Volotea. Available seats for 2019 from Naples with Volotea are 920,000, and it is expected that it will soon reach 2 million passengers locally.

This year, the company has increased its offer in Naples, thanks to the launch of its new route to Bilbao, Portugal, which has yielded 130,999 customers.

“The Hellenic Islands are a perfect mix of relaxation, culture, and entertainment. We are really happy to have 8 summer connections to the most beautiful Greek destinations,” commented Valeria Rebasti, Volotea’s Commercial Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe. “And we are proud to confirm that our offer from Naples for summer 2019 is the richest in Italy.

“In addition to Greek destinations, we reach with direct and fast flights Bilbao in Spain, 4 cities in France and 9 among the destinations made in Italy most loved by tourists.”

From Naples, Volotea plans include 22 destinations: 9 in Italy – Alghero, Cagliari, Catania, Genoa, Olbia, Palermo, Turin, Trieste, and Verona, and 13 abroad – Kefalonia, Heraklion, Mykonos, Preveza-Lefkada, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos and Zakynthos in Greece, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse in France, and Bilbao (new 2019) in Spain.

The new flights to Greece are scheduled as follows:

Heraklion (Monday to Saturday)

Preveza-Lefkada (Tuesday and Thursday)

Zakynthos (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Kefalonia (Monday and Wednesday )

Skiatos (Monday to Friday)

Rhodes (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday).