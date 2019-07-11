Search

BREAKING NOW

Volotea airline: More flights from Naples to Greece

Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy Mario Masciullo - eTN ItalyJuly 11, 2019 02:12
, Volotea airline: More flights from Naples to Greece, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News

Volotea airline has restored 6 flight connections from Naples to Greece. The routes operated from Naples to Greece rose to 22, of which 10 will be operated by Volotea. Available seats for 2019 from Naples with Volotea are 920,000, and it is expected that it will soon reach 2 million passengers locally.

This year, the company has increased its offer in Naples, thanks to the launch of its new route to Bilbao, Portugal, which has yielded 130,999 customers.

“The Hellenic Islands are a perfect mix of relaxation, culture, and entertainment. We are really happy to have 8 summer connections to the most beautiful Greek destinations,” commented Valeria Rebasti, Volotea’s Commercial Country Manager Italy & Southeastern Europe. “And we are proud to confirm that our offer from Naples for summer 2019 is the richest in Italy.

“In addition to Greek destinations, we reach with direct and fast flights Bilbao in Spain, 4 cities in France and 9 among the destinations made in Italy most loved by tourists.”

From Naples, Volotea plans include 22 destinations: 9 in Italy – Alghero, Cagliari, Catania, Genoa, Olbia, Palermo, Turin, Trieste, and Verona, and 13 abroad – Kefalonia, Heraklion, Mykonos, Preveza-Lefkada, Rhodes, Santorini, Skiathos and Zakynthos in Greece, Bordeaux, Marseille, Nantes and Toulouse in France, and Bilbao (new 2019) in Spain.

The new flights to Greece are scheduled as follows:

Heraklion (Monday to Saturday)

Preveza-Lefkada (Tuesday and Thursday)

Zakynthos (Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Saturday, and Sunday)

Kefalonia (Monday and Wednesday )

Skiatos (Monday to Friday)

Rhodes (Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday).

Author: Mario Masciullo - eTN Italy

Mario is a veteran in the travel industry. His experience extends worldwide since 1960 when at the age of 21 he started exploring Japan, Hong Kong, and Thailand. Mario has seen the World Tourism develop up to date and witnessed the destruction of the root/testimony of the past of a good number of countries in favor of modernity/progress. During the last 20 years Mario's travel experience has concentrated in South East Asia and of late included the Indian Sub Continent. Part of Mario's work experience includes multi activities in the Civil Aviation field concluded after organizing the kik off of for Malaysia Singapore Airlines in Italy as an Institutor and continued for 16 years in the role of Sales /Marketing Manager Italy for Singapore Airlines after the split of the two governments in October 1972. Mario's official Journalist license is by the "National Order of Journalists Rome, Italy in 1977.

, Volotea airline: More flights from Naples to Greece, Buzz travel | eTurboNews |Travel News