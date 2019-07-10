American collaborators in key US cities enjoy a feel of the Seychelles Islands

Seychelles’ visibility in the United States of America received an added boost during the month of June following the Seychelles North America Roadshow, organized by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in four major US cities in the states of Florida and California respectively.

The series of workshops started in Washington, DC, on Monday, June 10, in the cities of Fort Lauderdale, San Diego, and ending in Orange County in Los Angeles on Friday, June 14.

During the roadshow, the STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, Mr. David Germain, who headed the Seychelles delegation, maximized on the opportunity to increase the knowledge of the North American trade partners on the destination.

The delegation was comprised of representatives from the Seychelles national airline, Seychelles Destination Management Companies (DMC), and hotel partners, who on their part, emphasized on the training of the new American collaborators on the various products and services available in Seychelles.

The Air Seychelles North America office was represented by Sascha Henckell, and representing the DMCs were Mr. Lorenzo Giani from 7° South and Mr. Eric Renard from Creole Travel Services.

The hotel partners participating in the roadshow through the presence of their representatives were the Four Seasons Hotel Mahé & Four Seasons Resort Seychelles at Desroches Island represented by Karen Lipka Whitaker, the Constance Hotels & Resorts Seychelles represented by Barbara Gajotto, Lylie Moolman on behalf of Giltedge Ocean Travel, and Mr. Lorenzo Giani for Tsogo Sun Hotels, the Paradise Sun & Maia.

Speaking about the initiative to have such an important outreach on the North American market, STB Regional Director for Africa and the Americas, Mr. David Germain, mentioned that the event was organized with the objective of raising the destination’s profile in the North American region.

“This was the first edition of the “Seychelles North America Roadshow,” he said.

“Our exhibitors and participants were extremely pleased with the outcome of the workshops in the various cities, as they had face-to face-meetings with the trade partners, established working relationships, and provided them with the necessary tools and support required to better sell Seychelles in North America.”

The Seychelles North America Roadshow is expected to become a yearly event and has been included in the STB marketing activity plan for the North American Market next year, 2020, taking place in the United States again during the month of June in the following cities: Dallas, Philadelphia, a city in North Carolina, and Atlanta.

According to figures from the National Bureau of Statistics, 4,867 visitors from North America visited Seychelles from January to May this 2019 with visitors travelling from Mexico, Canada, and the United States representing an increase of 8 percent over the 2018 figures for the same period.