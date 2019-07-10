Seychelles golfers en route for the first Seychelles Tourism Board Golf Competition

Some 40-golf enthusiast have registered to feature in the first ever golf event scheduled for Saturday July 13, 2019 at the Constance Lemuria Praslin.

The event organised by the Seychelles Tourism Board (STB) in collaboration with various local and international partners sends promises of success as the finishing touches are being completed by the organising team.

This event will be used as qualifying rounds for the PRO-AM during the MCB Tour Championship on December 4, 2019 at Constance Lemuria in Praslin, which will open 5 spots for golf enthusiasts.

The STB Golf Competition 2019, which will be an 18-hole individual Stableford, meaning the player’s aim would be to have the highest score, will be the chance of a lifetime for local players of all ages bearing handicap 18 for men and 20 for ladies to win a place, which will qualify them to rub shoulders with Professional golf players from around the world in the December event.

Amongst the various partners supporting the event features Japanese founded leader in premium golf products Honma Golf, locally based partners including Constance Lemuria Resort, Seychelles one and only golf resort, local brewery Seybrew and Shreeji Group- multi-serviced and diversified business group.

Speaking about the upcoming STB Golf Competition, STB Chief Executive Mrs. Sherin Francis mentioned that we are looking forward to hosting the first STB branded competition; she also stated her satisfaction to have received such positive feedbacks to the invitation sent to local golfers.

“As we market the destination and invite golfers around the world to come enjoy our perfect sceneries, we are also glad to be bringing the STB golf competition on our calendar of events for local participants to enjoy. The response from the golfing community and our partners have been overwhelming. We are looking forward to the Saturday events to welcome the 5 golfers to represent the STB family in the December competition,” said Mrs. Francis.

On her part Mrs. Gopi Dubasia, the Shreeji Group representative stated her excitement to be part of the event.

“The Shreeji Group is proud to Partner with STB in hosting the first national corporate Golf Competition. We are delighted to support our domestic players to be qualified for the second Indian Ocean Swing event in December with the presence of International Tee-Players. Cheers to the new beginnings and new horizons!” said Mrs. Dubasia.

Seychelles will be welcoming the second edition of the MCB Tour Championship in December this year.