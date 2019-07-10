US Secretary of State congratulates the Republic of Kiribati

US Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo today congratulated the people of the Republic of Kiribati on the 40th anniversary of their independence:

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer congratulations to the people of the Republic of Kiribati as you celebrate the 40th year of your nation’s independence this July 12.

The deep ties our two nations forged during the Battle of Tarawa have developed into a longstanding partnership. Together, we are committed to tackling the region’s most pressing issues, such as natural disaster preparedness and illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing, while advancing economic development, strengthening the rule of law, and supporting the resiliency of the Pacific islands environment. We welcome your commitment to advancing our shared vision for a Free and Open Indo-Pacific region with other democracies in the Pacific region including Australia, New Zealand, Taiwan, and Japan. I am confident our relationship will further our abiding mutual interests and remain a source of regional security, stability, and prosperity.

Congratulations and warmest wishes for peace and prosperity in the year to come.