Fastest growing summer destinations in Canada

Expedia travel experts reveal that Canadians are mostly travelling within the country from coast to coast this summer, choosing domestic destinations over going abroad. This is a great option for those looking to maximize budget and make their dollar go the farthest. Canadians expressed that what they love most about summer at home is the weather (26%) and the outdoor activities (26%).

In fact, according to Expedia data, those destinations growing in popularity are within direct proximity to the great outdoors, including, Canmore, Osoyoos, St. John’s, Whistler, Charlottetown, Mont-Tremblant, Ucluelet, Squamish, Parksville, Saguenay, Huntsville and Fernie.

This summer Expedia has partnered with CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada and host Jon Montgomery for the show’s upcoming seventh season. Jon is a proud Canadian and an Olympic gold medalist, who has travelled the world for sports, as well as with the show; however, of all of the places he has gone, there is really no better place than home. “The summer is the perfect time to explore our own backyard – Canada! It’s a place I always come back to and continue to discover,” said Jon Montgomery, Canadian Olympic gold medalist and host of CTV’s The Amazing Race Canada. Below are Jon’s top five destinations to explore from coast to coast:

St. John’s, Newfoundland

Quebec City, Quebec

Clear Lake, Manitoba

Whitehorse , Yukon

, Sugar Bear Cove, British Columbia

Summer Travel Preferences

Based on Expedia flight data, Toronto ranks as the most popular Canadian destination for travellers this summer. Following in second and third respectively are Halifax and Montreal; however, other cities that topped the charts include, Vancouver, St. John’s, Calgary, Ottawa and Quebec City3. All of these locations make great starting points if a road trip is on your ‘to do’ list. The data also revealed4:

Beach (38%) and adventure (36%) destinations were the most appealing for Canadians.

July ranked as the most popular month for summer travel (40%).

Canadians are all about capitalizing on long weekends during the summer, and in fact, over two thirds (36%) said they take a short trip away during this time.

The August long-weekend ranked as most popular for travel – 42% of Canadians said they would travel during this time.

When it comes to how much time Canadians are spending on a summer vacation, 33% said they take one week away, and 32% said two weeks away.

Here’s when to book your hotel, flight, and package

Regardless of your destination, one of the biggest money-saving considerations when it comes to summer getaways may come down to timing.

Hotel: Travellers are becoming more accustomed to booking last minute, which could work in their favour this summer. Being flexible and waiting about a week before your trip starts could save you more than 10 per cent on hotel costs, with the cheapest average daily rates being found on Fridays.

Flights: The ‘sweet spot’ for airfares is about three weeks to a month (21-30 days) ahead of time. Remember to purchase flights over the weekend, particularly on a Sunday. Travellers can save around 10 per cent on airfares simply by choosing flights that take off on Thursday or Friday.

Packages: It’s almost 20 per cent cheaper for Canadians to book a package between 0-6 days out from the intended trip. Bundling your vacation elements together is always a great way to save.

“With so many Canadians wanting to get close to nature this summer, a vacation rental can be a great way to escape the crowds at a hotel or resort and really unplug,” said Mary Zajac, PR Manager for Brand Expedia. “Whether you’re travelling as a larger group of friends or as a family, this alternative form of accommodation allows for that element of flexibility. It gives additional space, multiple bathrooms and sometimes depending on the property, laundry facilities on-site. Vacation rentals also provide travellers the opportunity to eat in, and then perhaps allowing them to spend some of those saved dollars on a local activity instead.”

Here’s where you can fly in Canada for under $500 roundtrip:

Halifax – Nova Scotia

– Montreal – Quebec

– Fredericton and Saint John – New Brunswick

and – Ottawa – Ontario

– Vancouver , Victoria and Kelowna – British Columbia

, and – Calgary and Edmonton – Alberta

and – Winnipeg – Manitoba

